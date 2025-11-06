Gafford chipped in 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 loss to the Pelicans.

Gafford established season highs in both points and boards. The 27-year-old big man has a lot of responsibilities on his plate, with Anthony Davis (calf) and Dereck Lively (knee) both out of action, and Gafford has quickly become worthy of roster consideration in most fantasy leagues despite his limited playing time. Through his first three outings, Gafford has averaged 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.3 assists in 22.3 minutes per game.