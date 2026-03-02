This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Out again for Tuesday
Bagley (neck) is out for Tuesday's game against Charlotte.
Bagley will be sidelined for a third straight contest, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to play Thursday against Orlando. In the meantime, Dwight Powell is likely to soak up the backup center minutes.