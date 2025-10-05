Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Practices Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (head) participated in Sunday's practice, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Washington bumped his head during a recent practice but is expected to be available for Monday's preseason game against the Thunder. The 27-year-old forward is coming off a productive 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks across 32.2 minutes per game in 57 regular-season appearances (56 starts). However, he may see a slightly reduced role in 2025-26 with Cooper Flagg in the mix.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Bumps head, won't miss time•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Lands $90 million extension•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Struggles in season-ending loss•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Ready for Wednesday's Play-In Game•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Not playing Sunday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Upgraded to available•