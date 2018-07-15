Doyle had his free agent rights renounced by the Nets on Saturday, Keith Smith of Real GM reports.

The 24-year-old appeared in 10 games with the Nets last season. He struggled, shooting just 27.7 percent from the field and averaging 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.5 minutes. It seems unlikely he'll garner more than a two-way or G-League contract this season.