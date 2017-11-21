Nets' Trevor Booker: Questionable for Wednesday
Booker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Booked was held out of Tuesday's practice, so there isn't much to be encouraged about heading into Wednesday's matchup with Cleveland. The forward will likely be evaluated once again following the team's shootaround Wednesday morning, but if he is unable to play, look for both Tyler Zeller and rookie Jarrett Allen to see extended minutes in the frontcourt.
