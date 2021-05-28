Campazzo registered 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-115 win over the Blazers.

The 30-year-old has been a steady contributor over his first three playoff games, averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks on 43.5 field-goal shooting in that span. Campazzo has done an admirable job picking up the slack in the Nuggets' backcourt ever since Jamal Murray (knee) was diagnosed with a torn ACL back in April. The rookie will look to continue his stellar across-the-board play in Game 4 on Saturday.