Thomas (hip) agreed Thursday with the Nuggets on a one-year, $2 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Thomas is only one year removed from averaging 28.9 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field, but his value on the open market cratered after he performed inefficiently with the Cavaliers and Lakers in 2017-18 upon returning from a right hip injury that required eight months of rehab. Thomas required surgery in March to address the injury and is expected to be sidelined for most of the summer, though his recovery timetable has him on track to be ready for training camp. Now on his fourth team in less than a year, Thomas will likely be groomed as a second-unit scorer for the Nuggets, with the 5-foot-9 point guard expected to initiate the offense when Jamal Murray rests. If Thomas proves healthy and can recapture some semblance of the form that earned him MVP votes in 2016-17, he would likely be in store for a more substantial payday upon hitting free agency next summer.