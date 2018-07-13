Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Signing with Nuggets
Thomas (hip) has agreed to a one-year deal with the Nuggets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Thomas is only one season removed from a campaign in which he averaged 28.9 points per game on 46-percent shooting, yet finds himself joining his fourth team in two years. While a drop in stock surely has to do with decreased production -- Thomas averaged only 15.2 points per game on 37-percent shooting last year -- it also has much to do with a hip issue that limited his 2017-18 campaign to only 32 games with the Cavaliers and Lakers. The 5-9 guard ultimately decided on surgery in March, and Denver's one-year offer indicates they want to see how Thomas can respond from it. If he can return to somewhere close to his 2016-17 form, this deal could benefit the Nuggets greatly, as Jamal Murray is currently the only true point guard on their roster. A healthy, resurgent Thomas could be a valuable asset leading up the second unit off the bench with his ability to produce points in bunches.
Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Out four months following surgery•
Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Will undergo second surgery on hip•
Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Ruled out Wednesday•
Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Evaluating treatment options for hip•
Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Out for next two games•
Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Drains five threes in spot start•
