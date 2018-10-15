Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Without timetable to return
Thomas (hip) remains without a firm return timetable, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Thomas did not play at all during the preseason, and the Nuggets continue to handle him with a great degree of caution as he works back from a hip injury that hampered him for much of last season. When he's eventually healthy, Thomas is expected to step in as the nightly backup to Jamal Murray, but for the time being, second-year Iowa State product Monte Morris will fill that role.
More News
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Out Tuesday vs. Lakers•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Will not play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: No timetable provided for return•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Training camp availability uncertain•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Expects to be cleared in one month•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Signing with Denver•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...