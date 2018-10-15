Thomas (hip) remains without a firm return timetable, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Thomas did not play at all during the preseason, and the Nuggets continue to handle him with a great degree of caution as he works back from a hip injury that hampered him for much of last season. When he's eventually healthy, Thomas is expected to step in as the nightly backup to Jamal Murray, but for the time being, second-year Iowa State product Monte Morris will fill that role.