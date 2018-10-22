Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nursing bruised lower leg
Murray played through a left tibial contusion during Sunday's 100-98 win over the Warriors, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.
The injury may have played a factor in Murray's shaky performance and lighter-than-normal playing time, as the 21-year-old finished with three points (0-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists over his 26 minutes. The point guard was at least able to finish the game on the court, but his status will warrant watching heading into Tuesday's game against the Kings.
