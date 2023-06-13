Jokic recorded 28 points (12-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one block over 42 minutes during Monday's 94-89 win over Miami in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

As expected, Jokic dominated once again as the Nuggets secured a series-clinching Game 5 win. Across 20 postseason games, the two-time MVP averaged 30.0 points, 13.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks with 54/46/80 shooting splits across 39.4 minutes per contest. Jokic and Jamal Murray are under contract for the next few years, so Denver should remain in championship contention during the 2023-24 campaign.