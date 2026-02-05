The Nuggets will convert Jones (head) from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract ahead of their next game Saturday in Chicago, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

Jones had reached his allotted limit of 50 games as an active player at the NBA level, so converting him to a standard deal was a necessity in ensuring his availability for the remainder of the season. The second-year forward will now turn his focus toward getting healthy, after he was forced out of Wednesday's double-overtime loss to the Knicks with a head contusion and was sent in for a concussion evaluation. Across his 46 appearances on the season, Jones has connected on 50.5 percent of his attempts from the field while averaging 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 23.6 minutes per contest.