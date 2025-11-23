Jones is in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Kings on Saturday, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Jones will start Saturday for the first time in his NBA career due to the absence of Aaron Gordon (hamstring). Jones has seen more playing time of late and has averaged 14.6 minutes per game over his last five outings. He's averaged just 1.6 points over that span, so he shouldn't produce much from a fantasy perspective.