Welsh was waived by the Nuggets on Tuesday, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Welsh played just 36 minutes for the Nuggets last season, spending most of his time in the G League, where he averaged 10.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.0 minutes. He also played in the 2019 summer league with Denver, but posted just 6.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game.