Nuggets' Thomas Welsh: Waived by Denver
Welsh was waived by the Nuggets on Tuesday, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Welsh played just 36 minutes for the Nuggets last season, spending most of his time in the G League, where he averaged 10.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.0 minutes. He also played in the 2019 summer league with Denver, but posted just 6.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...