Mathurin notched 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and four rebounds over 22 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Mathurin offered very little again Monday, continuing his poor run of late. Since moving to the bench, it's been a whole lot of nothing for the sophomore. Although he has scored double-digits in four of the past five games, he has shot over 50 percent only once, adding basically nothing in terms of peripheral production. Despite the upside, Mathurin can be dropped in all standard formats.