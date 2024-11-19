Furphy (hand) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Raptors, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Furphy sustained a left hand injury during the first half of Monday's game, and he will finish with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) across eight minutes. The team is already without Ben Sheppard (oblique), Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Andrew Nembhard (knee), meaning Quenton Jackson and T.J. McConnell will have to pick up the slack in the second unit the rest of the way.