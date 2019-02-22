Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Expected to start Friday
O'Quinn is expected to start Friday against the Pelicans, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
With Myles Turner (hip) out, the Pacers usually send in Domantas Sabonis to fill in at center. However, the plan has changed, as coach Nate McMillan wants to keep the second unit together. O'Quinn has yet to start a game this season, and he averages 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks when seeing double-digit minutes.
