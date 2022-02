Brogdon totaled 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 victory over Boston.

Brogdon is operating with a typical workload and delivering strong, efficient production. He's transitioned well into the new-look Pacers. His injury risk/shutdown potential is a real wild card in evaluating his rest-of-season outlook, but the 29-year-old is a legitimate fantasy asset.