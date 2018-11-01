Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-double in win over Knicks
Young scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five steals, three blocks and an assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 win over the Knicks.
In addition to making a huge splash on defense, Young posted his first double-double of the season. The 30-year-old forward had been off to a slow start to the campaign, and while Domantas Sabonis has been tearing it up on the Pacers' second unit, at this point it doesn't seem like Young's starting spot is in any jeopardy. More performances like this one would give him a lot more job security, however.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Posts 16 points Monday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores nine points in Monday's loss•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in preseason debut•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...