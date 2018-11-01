Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-double in win over Knicks

Young scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five steals, three blocks and an assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 win over the Knicks.

In addition to making a huge splash on defense, Young posted his first double-double of the season. The 30-year-old forward had been off to a slow start to the campaign, and while Domantas Sabonis has been tearing it up on the Pacers' second unit, at this point it doesn't seem like Young's starting spot is in any jeopardy. More performances like this one would give him a lot more job security, however.