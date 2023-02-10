Beverley is working with the Magic to have his contract bought out by the team,Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Beverley will then become a free agent to choose among interested teams. The veteran guard started in all 45 games for the Lakers this season but could join a contender in a bench role for the remainder of 2022-23
More News
-
Magic's Patrick Beverley: Dealt to Orlando, could get buyout•
-
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: Will play Thursday•
-
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: Likely to play against Indiana•
-
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: Delivers strong numbers in win•
-
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: Modest production in return•