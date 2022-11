McCaw managed 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 141-129 win over Raptors 905.

McCaw, who was sidelined to start the season due to a concussion, got hot from three off the bench and finished as one of six Blue Coats in double figures. The 27-year-old is averaging 29.7 minutes per game over his first two G League appearances of the season.