McCaw notched 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-105 win over the Swarm.

McCaw was efficient from the field en route to his third straight game in double figures. He also set season highs in steals and blocks. Across four appearances, the 27-year-old has averaged 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 28.3 minutes per game.