Phil Cofer: Waived by Skyhawks

Cofer was waived by the Skyhawks on Friday, according to the G League transactions page.

Cofer will be forced to seek other professional options after College Park cut ties with him late last week. Across 23 games with the team, Cofer had averaged 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per contest while shooting a miserable 32.8 percent from the field.

