Hernangomez finished Wednesday's 112-98 loss to the Nets with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes.

Hernangomez returned to the bench after putting up 10 points and nine rebounds in a spot start last Saturday, but he looked even better off the bench Wednesday and delivered his first double-double of the season. Hernangomez has scored 10 points in back-to-back games, but he's enjoying an uptick in minutes solely because the Raptors are shorthanded, so his fantasy value will remain tied to the recovery of other regular rotation pieces that are dealing with injuries.