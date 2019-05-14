Anunoby (abdomen) was back at practice Tuesday and went through some light work, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors haven't issued an update on Anunoby in a couple of weeks, but this looks to be a step in the right direction as he works back from an appendectomy that's kept him out since the final game of the regular season. At this point, it's unclear if Anunoby will have a realistic chance to return during the Eastern Conference Finals.