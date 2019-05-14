Raptors' OG Anunoby: Goes through limited practice
Anunoby (abdomen) was back at practice Tuesday and went through some light work, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The Raptors haven't issued an update on Anunoby in a couple of weeks, but this looks to be a step in the right direction as he works back from an appendectomy that's kept him out since the final game of the regular season. At this point, it's unclear if Anunoby will have a realistic chance to return during the Eastern Conference Finals.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...