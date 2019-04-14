Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Practices Sunday
McCaw (thumb) practiced Sunday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
It appears as though McCaw is nearing a return, as he was able to practice with his splint off Sunday. Coach Nick Nurse stated that he doesn't think McCaw is game ready just yet however, but the Raptors are expecting him back sometime soon. McCaw will likely be sidelined for Game 2 on Tuesday but has a slim shot at returning in time for Game 3.
