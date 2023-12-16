Young played the final 2:43 of Friday's 125-104 loss to Atlanta, recording no statistics during his time on the court.

Young missed a handful of games in late November due to an illness, but he was cleared to play more than three weeks ago and has now suited up in each of the Raptors' last nine games. However, Friday's contest marked the first occasion during that nine-game stretch in which Young actually got off the bench, with the veteran forward getting some run in garbage time. Young doesn't look as though he'll be a rotation option for Toronto anytime soon.