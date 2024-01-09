Sengun racked up 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals in 33 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 120-113 loss to the Heat.

Monday's game against the Heat marked the third time in which Sengun recorded a double-double in at least two consecutive games, and the big man continues to produce on both ends of the court every time he steps on the hardwood. Sengun is undoubtedly going through his best moment of the season, and perhaps of his entire career, averaging 25.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game across his last 10 contests.