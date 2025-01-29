Sengun (calf) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.

Sengun is coming off an impressive performance in Tuesday's win against the Hawks, recording a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The talented big man might not be able to get back on the floor for Thursday's game in Memphis, which could lead to more time for Steven Adams (ankle) if he plays. Jock Landale and Jeff Green might get more minutes depending on the status of Sengun and Adams.