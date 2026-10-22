Sengun totaled 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 victory over the Mavericks.

Sengun turned in an efficient shooting performance in Wednesday's season-opening win, finishing as Houston's third-leading scorer. The big man also tied for the team lead in rebounds and was second on the Rockets in assists. He grabbed at his lower back after drawing a charge and briefly headed toward the locker room in the third quarter, though he returned to the court shortly thereafter. Still, his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday's game versus San Antonio.