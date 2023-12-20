Thompson (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson returned to action Dec. 11 following a 15-game absence due to an ankle sprain, totaling two points, five rebounds and an assist in 10 minutes during a win over San Antonio. However, the rookie proceeded to miss four straight games due to an illness following that matchup. Thompson figures to garner a minor bench role Wednesday, which will be just his sixth appearance this season.