Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable Wednesday with knee bruise

Gordon, according to the Rockets' game notes, is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Kings due to a right knee contusion.

This is the first news of Gordon dealing with an injury, so it seems likely he picked up the knee bruise during Tuesday's tilt against the Timberwolves, where he played 30 minutes but went 3-for-10 from the field. If he ends up sitting out Wednesday's contest, Gerald Green would probably see an expanded role.