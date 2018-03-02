Shaquille Thomas: DNP-Bicep Wednesday

Thomas was held out of Wednesday's game due to a bicep injury.

It's unknown how exactly Thomas injured his bicep, but it appears likely that it may have happened during the Hustle's game on Feb. 24. As a result, the 25-year-old forward remains a game-time decision for Friday's game at Northern Arizona. The two-year performer from Cincinnati is averaging 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this season.