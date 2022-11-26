Shittu recorded 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 99-89 win over the Capitanes.

Shittu didn't play in Lakeland's win over the Legends on Tuesday for an unspecified reason, but it can reasonably be assumed that the 6-foot-10 center just needed the night off for rest purposes. In his return, Shittu collected his second double-double of the 2022-23 campaign, including 19 points and 11 boards, and he's now averaging 13 points and 7.5 rebounds across 23.1 minutes per game this season.