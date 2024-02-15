Wembanyama contributed 26 points (10-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 116-93 loss to the Mavericks.
Wembanyama surpassed the 20-point mark for the third consecutive game, and the French rookie is putting up numbers that shouldn't resemble a rookie. His impact has been massive in a struggling Spurs team, and he's been outstanding in fantasy due to his elite two-way play. Wembanyama heads into the All-Star break averaging 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.3 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.
