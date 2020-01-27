Stephan Hicks: Generates massive production in win
Hicks had 30 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes in Saturday's G League win against South Bay.
A combination of a low shot volume and lackluster field goal percentage led to subpar nights on the scoreboard during the past four games, but Hicks returned to form Saturday against South Bay. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season.
