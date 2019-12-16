Stephan Hicks: Sidelined with concussion
Hicks (concussion) did not play in Saturday's G League win against Erie.
Hicks set a new career high in scoring Friday, but he was forced to miss Saturday's game as a result of a concussion. Given the Mad Ants' rigorous schedule early this week, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 27-year-old sidelined until at least Friday as a precaution.
