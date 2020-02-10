Stephan Hicks: Effective off bench
Hicks had 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block over 19 minutes in Sunday's G League win against Delaware.
Hicks had converted on just 31.8 percent of his field goal attempts over the last three games as he failed to generate much production on the scoreboard, but he was more effective Sunday against the Blue Coats. The 27-year-old is averaging 14.2 PPG and 6.3 RPG.
