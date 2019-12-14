Hicks posted 32 points (13-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block over 35 minutes in Friday's G League win over Erie.

Over his five seasons in the G League, Hicks had never topped 30 points, but he converted on 72.2 percent of his field goals Friday to set a new career high. The 27-year-old is averaging 16.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season.