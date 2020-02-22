Stephan Hicks: Logs double-double off bench
Hicks had 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes in Friday's G League win against Westchester.
Hicks' production has been slightly more inconsistent over the second half of the season, but he managed to record a double-double in Friday's win despite coming off the bench. The 27-year-old is averaging 14.4 PPG and 6.4 RPG this season.
