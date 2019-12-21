Hicks (concussion) finished with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 24 minutes in Friday's G League win against Northern Arizona.

Hicks missed the Mad Ants' last two games with a concussion, but he returned Friday with less minutes than usual. The 27-year-old remained effective despite the decreased minutes, and it wouldn't be surprising to see his time increase as the team eases him back into action.