Stephan Hicks: Nears double-double in return
Hicks (concussion) finished with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 24 minutes in Friday's G League win against Northern Arizona.
Hicks missed the Mad Ants' last two games with a concussion, but he returned Friday with less minutes than usual. The 27-year-old remained effective despite the decreased minutes, and it wouldn't be surprising to see his time increase as the team eases him back into action.
