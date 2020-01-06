Stephan Hicks: Well-rounded performance in loss
Hicks had 19 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Canton.
Hicks has been a productive contributor for the Mad Ants this season as he's logged double-digit point totals in every game this year except one. The 27-year-old is averaging 15.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...