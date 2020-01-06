Hicks had 19 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Canton.

Hicks has been a productive contributor for the Mad Ants this season as he's logged double-digit point totals in every game this year except one. The 27-year-old is averaging 15.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.