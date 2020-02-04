Stephen Thompson: Scooped by BayHawks
The BayHawks acquired Thompson from the available player pool Monday.
After trading away Kavell Bigby-Williams for the rights to Raphiael Putney on Sunday, the BayHawks have a roster spot open with Putney still overseas. That opens the door for Thompson who will join the club after failing to make the Wisconsin Herd roster out of training camp. It's unlikely he will seize a major role upon his arrival with the team.
