Hayes-Davis (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Hayes-Davis pops up on the injury report with a right ankle sprain that puts his availability for Thursday in question. The 31-year-old is averaging just 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 23 appearances this season and hasn't logged double-digit minutes since Dec. 10, so his potential absence shouldn't meaningfully impact the Suns' rotation.