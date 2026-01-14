Suns' Nigel Hayes-Davis: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayes-Davis (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Hayes-Davis pops up on the injury report with a right ankle sprain that puts his availability for Thursday in question. The 31-year-old is averaging just 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 23 appearances this season and hasn't logged double-digit minutes since Dec. 10, so his potential absence shouldn't meaningfully impact the Suns' rotation.
