Hayes-Davis was waived by the Bucks on Thursday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Hayes-Davis was dealt to Milwaukee earlier in the day, but he'll become a free agent once he clears waivers. He struggled to make an impact in 27 appearances for Phoenix this season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game, though he could receive another opportunity overseas should he seek one out.