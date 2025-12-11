Hayes-Davis logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound over 12 minutes during Wednesday's 138-89 loss to the Thunder.

Hayes-Davis failed to score yet again Wednesday, having now scored a total of just 26 points in 18 appearances. At this stage, he is not an every-night part of the rotation, making him a non-factor in all redraft formats.