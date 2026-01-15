Suns' Nigel Hayes-Davis: Will play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayes-Davis (ankle) will play Thursday in Detroit, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Hayes-Davis is set to return from a one-game absence, but he's not a significant part of the Suns' rotation. Hayes-Davis is averaging 1.4 points on 34.9 percent shooting this season.
