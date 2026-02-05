Hayes-Davis and Nick Richards were traded from the Bucks to the Suns on Thursday in exchange for Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hayes-Davis was a non-factor in Phoenix with seven brief appearances to his name. It's hard to get excited about the 31-year-old's fantasy outlook on a Milwaukee team that is likely to pivot towards a rebuild. Hayes-Davis can be considered questionable to debut Friday against the Pacers.