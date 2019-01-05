Thunder's Alex Abrines: Listed as out Sunday

Abrines (personal) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Washington.

Abrines has been away from the team since before Christmas while dealing with a personal matter, and it looks as though he'll miss another contest Sunday. Expect Dennis Schroder, Hamidou Diallo and Terrance Ferguson to continue picking up increased minutes in Abrines' place.

