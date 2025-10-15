Thunder's Brooks Barnhizer: Double-doubles in 28 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnhizer notched 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one 3-pointer, two steals and two turnovers in 28 minutes during Tuesday's preseason win over the Bucks.
Barnhizer got some extended run in this one with Jalen Williams (wrist), Isaiah Joe (knee) and Chet Holmgren (shoulder) unavailable, and he made the most of the opportunity. However, he'll have a limited reserve role when the regular season begins, so he can go undrafted in the vast majority of leagues.
